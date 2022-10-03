Week 7 EDGYTIM Class 4A Top 10
(this is the free version of the 2022 IHSA Football Season EDGYTIM Week 7 Class 4A Top 10 poll first released Sunday mornings on the EDGY Nation VIP forum. Stop missing out and subscribe to an EDGY Nation VIP membership today)
1. Sacred Heart Griffin 6-0 (1) vs Glenwood
2. Joliet Catholic 5-1 (2) vs Brother Rice
3. St Francis 6-0 (3) vs Bishop McNamara
4. Richmond Burton 6-0 (4) vs Johnsburg
5. Rochester 5-1 (5) vs UHigh
6. Wheaton Academy 5-1 (7) @ St Edward
7. Stillman Valley 6-0 (8) vs Winnebago
8. Carterville 6-0 (9) @ Madison
9. Mt. Zion 5-1 (10) vs Collinsville
10. Macomb 6-0 (NR) @ Lewistown
Out: Marengo