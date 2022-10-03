Week 7 EDGYTIM Class 5A Top 10
1. Kankakee 5-1 (1) @ Bloom
2. Sycamore 6-0 (5) vs Woodstock North
3. Mahomet Seymour 6-0 (3) vs Taylorville
4. Highland 6-0 (4) @ Waterloo
5. Morris 5-1 (2) @ Woodstock
6. Morgan Park 6-0 (6) vs Brooks
7. St. Patrick 4-2 (7) vs Fenwick
8. Sterling 5-1 (8) vs Rock Island
9. Peoria 6-0 (9) vs Bloomington
10. Boylan 5-1 (NR) vs Harlem
Out: Glenbard South