Four-star 2027 QB Trae Taylor reacts to Nebraska offer, first visit

2027 Mundelein (Ill.) Carmel Catholic four-star quarterback Trae Taylor made his first visit to Nebraska on Saturday

Week 7 EDGYTIM Chicagoland Top 30

The 2024 Week 7 EDGYTIM Chicagoland Top 30 poll is here.

Cyclones offer, push for flip from 2025 Illinois WR

Yorkville 2025 WR Dyllan Malone added an offer on Friday from Iowa State and the NIU commit talks Iowa State here.

Published Oct 7, 2024
Week 7 EDGYTIM Class 6A Top 10
Tim OHalloran  •  EdgyTim
Publisher
2024 Week 7 EDGYTIM Class 6A State Wide Top 10 polls

1. East St Louis 6-0 (1) vs Alton

1. Cary Grove 6-0 (1) @ Huntley

3. Geneva 6-0 (3) vs Wheaton North

4. Kankakee 5-1 (4) @ Bloom Township

5. Libertyville 6-0 (5) vs Zion Benton

6. Simeon 5-1 (7) @ Kenwood

7. Lake Forest 4-2 (6) vs Waukegan

8. Washington 4-2 (10) vs Dunlap

9. Dunlap 5-1 (NR) @ Washington

10. Glenwood 4-2 (8)vs Lincoln

Out: Providence Catholic

