Week 7 EDGYTIM Class 6A Top 10

in other news
Four-star 2027 QB Trae Taylor reacts to Nebraska offer, first visit
2027 Mundelein (Ill.) Carmel Catholic four-star quarterback Trae Taylor made his first visit to Nebraska on Saturday
Week 7 EDGYTIM Chicagoland Top 30
The 2024 Week 7 EDGYTIM Chicagoland Top 30 poll is here.
Cyclones offer, push for flip from 2025 Illinois WR
Yorkville 2025 WR Dyllan Malone added an offer on Friday from Iowa State and the NIU commit talks Iowa State here.
Video: Morgan Park 57 Lane Tech 7
Video: Morgan Park was able to break open a tight first half against Lane Tech in the second half for the 57-7 win.
Four-Star Friday: Six more prospects join elite ranks
Four-Star Friday is back with six prospects who recently joined the elite ranks of four-star prospects.
in other news
Four-star 2027 QB Trae Taylor reacts to Nebraska offer, first visit
2027 Mundelein (Ill.) Carmel Catholic four-star quarterback Trae Taylor made his first visit to Nebraska on Saturday
Week 7 EDGYTIM Chicagoland Top 30
The 2024 Week 7 EDGYTIM Chicagoland Top 30 poll is here.
Cyclones offer, push for flip from 2025 Illinois WR
Yorkville 2025 WR Dyllan Malone added an offer on Friday from Iowa State and the NIU commit talks Iowa State here.
2024 Week 7 EDGYTIM Class 6A State Wide Top 10 polls
1. East St Louis 6-0 (1) vs Alton
1. Cary Grove 6-0 (1) @ Huntley
3. Geneva 6-0 (3) vs Wheaton North
4. Kankakee 5-1 (4) @ Bloom Township
5. Libertyville 6-0 (5) vs Zion Benton
6. Simeon 5-1 (7) @ Kenwood
7. Lake Forest 4-2 (6) vs Waukegan
8. Washington 4-2 (10) vs Dunlap
9. Dunlap 5-1 (NR) @ Washington
10. Glenwood 4-2 (8)vs Lincoln
Out: Providence Catholic