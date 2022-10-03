Week 7 EDGYTIM Class 7A Top 10
1. Mt. Carmel 6-0 (1) @ St. Laurence
2. St. Rita 4-2 (2) vs Marian Central Catholic
3. St. Charles North 5-1 (3) vs St Charles East
4. Lake Zurich 5-1 (4) @ Lake Forest
5. Wheaton North 5-1 (5) vs Wheaton South
6. Batavia 4-2 (6) vs Geneva
7. Hersey 6-0 (7) @ Wheeling
8. Prospect 5-1 (9) vs Buffalo Grove
9. Pekin 6-0 (10) @ Canton
10. Jacobs 5-1 (NR) vs Cary Grove
Out: Hononegah