{{ timeAgo('2022-10-03 09:36:24 -0500') }} football

Week 7 EDGYTIM Class 7A Top 10

2022 Week 7 EDGYTIM.com Class 7A Top 30 poll

Week 7 EDGYTIM Class 7A Top 10 poll

1. Mt. Carmel 6-0 (1) @ St. Laurence

2. St. Rita 4-2 (2) vs Marian Central Catholic

3. St. Charles North 5-1 (3) vs St Charles East

4. Lake Zurich 5-1 (4) @ Lake Forest

5. Wheaton North 5-1 (5) vs Wheaton South

6. Batavia 4-2 (6) vs Geneva

7. Hersey 6-0 (7) @ Wheeling

8. Prospect 5-1 (9) vs Buffalo Grove

9. Pekin 6-0 (10) @ Canton

10. Jacobs 5-1 (NR) vs Cary Grove

Out: Hononegah

