Week 7 EDGYTIM Class 8A Top 10
2022 Week 7 EDGYTIM.com Class 8A Top 30 poll
(this is the free version of the 2022 IHSA Football Season EDGYTIM Week 7 Class 8A Top 10 poll first released Sunday mornings on the EDGY Nation VIP forum. Stop missing out and subscribe to an EDGY Nation VIP membership today)
Week 7 EDGYTIM Class 8A Top 10 poll
1. Lincoln Way East 6-0 (1) @ Homewood Flossmoor
2. Loyola Academy 6-0 (2) @ Providence Catholic
3. York 6-0 (4) @ Hinsdale Central
4. Glenbard West 5-1 (3) vs Downers Grove North
5. Maine South 4-2 (5) vs Niles West
6. Neuqua Valley 5-1 (7) vs Waubonsie Valley
7. Bolingbrook 4-2 (8) @ Lockport
8. Warren Township 5-1 (10) vs Waukegan
9. Marist 3-3 (6) @ Montini Catholic
10. Plainfield North 6-0 (NR) @ Minooka
Out: Naperville North