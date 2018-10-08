(This is the free version of the EDGYTIM Week 8 Class 5A Top 10 poll was released on Sunday AM on the EDGY Nation forum. Stop missing out and join the EDGY Nation VIP membership today)

My Class 5A Week 8 Top 10 poll

1. Washington 7-0 (1) HUGE Mid Illini Conference title match this week at Metamora. Next: @ Metamora

2. Montini Catholic- 7-0 (2) The Broncos will look to boost it's IHSA resume with a win on the road at at Providence. Next: @ Providence Catholic

3. Hillcrest- 7-0 (3) The Hawks just keep winning. I sure hope the rest of 5A is paying attention here to Hillcrest. Next: @ TF North

4. Highland- 7-0 (4) The Bulldogs just have made it look easy this season. Can this team carry over it's regular season success to the playoffs? Next: vs Mascoutah

5. Sterling 7-0 (5) Sterling gets a close call win over Rochelle to the surprise to no one in and around the greater Sterling area. The Hubs always play Sterling tough. Next: vs LaSalle-Peru

6. Antioch- 7-0 (6) The Sequoits offense is in high gear but can they keep it going against a very good Lakes team this Friday? Next: vs Lakes

7. Metamora 7-0 (8) The Redbirds are looking to stun the state's top ranked 5A team this Friday. can the Redbirds passing game be the difference...and how weird does that sound anyways? Next: vs Washington

8. Kaneland 5-2 (7) The Knights lose last Friday to Yorkville and now look to send Morris home for the holidays on Friday. Next: vs Morris

9. Sycamore 5-2 (9) The Spartans get a big win againstt Morris on Friday and next up is the Big Green Mean Machine. Next: @ Geneseo

10. Decatur MacArthur- 5-2 (10) The Generals finish with two big games in the area with crosstown rival Ike then SHG in Week 9. Next: vs Decatur Eisenhower at Milliken

Out: None