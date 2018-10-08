This is the free version of the EDGYTIM Week 8 Class 6A Top 10 poll released on Sunday on the EDGY Nation forum. Stop missing out and join the EDGY Nation VIP membership today

1. Cary-Grove- 7-0 (1) The annual Fox Valley Super Bowl is this week and is also finally not on like Week 1 for a change! Next: @ Prairie Ridge

2. Richards- 7-0 (2) The Bulldogs keep rolling and also keep impressing all opposing teams and coaches in 2018. Next: @ Reavis

3. Phillips 4-2 (3) The Wildcats will get to play twice this week and no one is happier than the Wildcats! Next: vs Westinghouse

4. Willowbrook- 7-0 (4) The Warriors will most likely end up in 7A come state playoff time...but hey enjoy the 6A neighborhood for a few more weeks. Next: @ Proviso East

5. Glenwood- 7-0 (5) The Titans will be looking forward to maybe the biggest regular season game in years in Week 9? Before that Southeast awaits. Next: @ Springfield Southeast

6. Niles Notre Dame- 6-1 (6) The Dons offer much more than standout RB Ty Gavin this season. Next: @ Carmel

7. Prairie Ridge- 6-1 (7) The Wolves will look to get FB Jackson Willis rolling early and often against the Trojans. Next: vs Cary-Grove

8. DeKalb 6-1 (8) The Barbs will take on up and surging Yorkville this week. Next: vs Yorkville

9. Providence Catholic 5-2 (9) The Celtics will need to rally and play well this week against the visiting Broncos. Next: vs Montini Catholic

10. Quincy 6-1 (10)The Blue Devils also have a big Western Big 6 showdown on Friday against the Moline Maroons. Next: vs Moline

Out: None