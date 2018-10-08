(this is the free version of the EDGYTIM Week 8 Class 7A Top 10 poll released on Sunday morning on the EDGY Nation forum. Stop missing out and join the EDGY Nation VIP membership today)

My Class 7A Week 7 Top 10 poll

1. Batavia 7-0 (2) The Bulldogs are looking for payback this week against the North Stars who beat Batavia in the regular season in 2017. Next: vs St. Charles North

2. Brother Rice- 7-0 (3) Ok I'm also expecting the Crusaders to wind up in 8A...so just enjoy the 7A ride for another week or so. Next: vs Leo

3. Mount Carmel- 6-1 (4) Can we just get back to playing football this week? Next: @ St. Laurence

4. Nazareth Academy- 6-1 (1) The Road Runners will need to go back to work this week. Next: vs Joliet Catholic

5. Simeon- 6-0 (5) The Wolverines will gladly play two games in one week this week. Next: Monday vs Hubbard at Gately

6. East St. Louis- 5-2 (6) The Flyers go to the wire losing to Massillon last Friday in Massillon. No one in the State of Illinois challenges themselves as well as East Side. Next: vs OFallon

7. St. Charles North- 6-1 (7) The North Stars have a big test this week taking on revenge minded Batavia in Batavia. Next: @ Batavia

8. Normal Community- 6-1 (8) The Irondudes sure look like they are on it's way to a strong regular season finish. Next: vs Champaign Centennial

9. Rolling Meadows- 7-0 (NR) HUGE test this week against rival Hersey for Mid Suburban East bragging rights. RB Timmy Szylak is the real deal. Next: vs Hersey

10. Glenbard East- 7-0 (NR) The Rams are well on it's way to a high seed in 7A. Next: @ Glenbard South

Out: Lake Zurich/Hoffman Estates