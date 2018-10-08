(this is the free version of the EDGYTIM Week 8 Class 8A Top 10 poll released first on the EDGY Nation side on Sunday AM. Stop missing out and join the EDGY Nation VIP membership today)

My Class 8A Week 8 Top 10 poll

1. Lincoln-Way East 7-0 (1) Can anyone stop the Griffins? I say yes....but even then I still have questions. Next @ Thornwood

2. Marist- 6-1 (3) The Redhawks big win over Nazareth gets them a slight boost up this week in 8A. Next: vs Marian Central Catholic

3. Homewood-Flossmoor- 6-1 (2) The Vikings have a great chance of winding up as a high seed in 8A. Next: vs Andrew

4. Maine South- 6-1 (4) Swagger High can also earn a high seed and hopefully stay away from the other high priced teams at the top on 8A for a round or two. Next: vs New Trier

5. Oswego- 7-0 (5) So how good is Oswego anyways? How good is 8A anyways? Or the overall state of football in Illinois in 2018? Next: vs Joliet Central

6. Glenbard West- 6-1 (6) The Hilltoppers have been clicking...but can they find an answer if someone slows down the running game? Next: vs OPRF

7. Naperville Central 5-2 (7) The Redhawks get a big win over Neuqua Valley. Biggest question these days? How good is the DVC? Next: @ Waubonsie Valley

8. Bolingbrook- 6-1 (8) The Raiders just manhandled Thornridge last Thursday...and Thornton will provide a much better challenge this week. Next: vs Thornton

9. Stevenson- 6-1 (10) The Patriots get a big road test this week at Warren. Next: @ Warren Township

10. New Trier 6-1 (NR) Can the Trevs upset Swagger High at Swagger High? Next: @ Maine South

Out: Hinsdale Central