2022 Week 8 EDGYTIM.com Class 4A Top 30 poll
1. Sacred Heart Griffin 7-0 (1) vs Lanphier
2. St. Francis 7-0 (3) @ Riverside-Brookfield
3. Joliet Catholic 5-2 (2) @ Benet Academy
4. Richmond Burton 7-0 (4) @ Harvard
5. Rochester 6-1 (5) vs Jacksonville
6. Wheaton Academy 6-1 (6) vs Elmwood Park
7. Stillman Valley 7-0 (7) @ Rockford Lutheran
8. Carterville 7-0 (8) vs Pinkneyville
9. Macomb 7-0 (10) vs Havana
10. Coal City 5-2 (NR) vs Reed Custer