Week 8 EDGYTIM Class 7A Top 10
2022 Week 87 EDGYTIM.com Class 7A Top 30 poll
(this is the free version of the 2022 IHSA Football Season EDGYTIM Week 8 Class 7A Top 10 poll first released Sunday mornings on the EDGY Nation VIP forum. Stop missing out and subscribe to an EDGY Nation VIP membership today)
Class 7A
1. Mount Camel 7-0 (1) vs St Viator
2. St. Rita 5-2 (2) @ Providence Catholic
3. St. Charles North 6-1 (3) @ Glenbard North
4. Lake Zurich 6-1 (4) vs Mundelein
5. Wheaton North 6-1 (5) @ Geneva
6. Batavia 5-2 (6) @ St Charles East
7. Hersey 7-0 (7) @ Elk Grove
8. Prospect 6-1 (8) @ Wheeling
9. Pekin 7-0 (9) vs Limestone
10. Jacobs 6-1 (10) @ Hampshire