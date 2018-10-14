2018 Week 9 EDGYTIM.com Chicagoland Top 30 poll

1. Lincoln-Way East 8-0 (1)- Nice Week 9 finale against rival Bolingbrook this week. Next: vs Bolingbrook

2. Batavia 8-0 (2)- Batavia escaped with a tight win over STCN last Friday. Look for Wheaton North to fight for it's playoff lives this week. Next: @ Wheaton North

3. Brother Rice 8-0 (3)- Odds at the beginning of the year that the Crusaders at Montini would be the CCL Game of the Year? Next: @ Montini Catholic

4. Marist 7-1 (4)- The Redhawks also get a nice Week 9 test against the Redwings at Benedictine University. Next: @ Benet Academy

5. Mount Carmel 7-1 (5)- So just how good is this Caravan team heading into the post-season? As good as just about anyone else listed here. Next: vs Fenwick

6. Homewood-Flossmoor 7-1 (6)- The Vikings are yet another team that you do NOT want to draw early in the Class 8A state playoff field. Next:vs Sandburg

7. Cary-Grove 8-0 (7)- Ok Trojan fans admit it...you looked for a brief second for Superman to appear last Friday in the 4th quarter didn't you? Next: vs Naperville Central

8. Simeon 8-0 (8)- Could this be the year the Wolverines make a deep run? And will it be 8A or 7A for Simeon? Next: @ Curie

9. Nazareth Academy 7-1 (9)- The Road Runners get back on track in beating run heavy JCA last Friday. Is this team truly read for Class 7A? Next: vs Marian Catholic

10. Maine South 7-1 (10)- The Hawks take care of it's annual Central Suburban yard work. Is this the team that could challenge The (B)East in 8A? Next: vs Niles West

11. Oswego 8-0 (11)- The Panthers are really good this season...and the SWP slate really hasn't been. Can the Cougars give the Panthers a tussle on the South side Friday night?. Next: @ Plainfield South

12. Richards 8-0 (13)- They keep rolling as expected...and can the Bulldogs turn it up several notches starting in Week 10? Next: vs Eisenhower

13. Phillips 6-2 (14)-So will it be the North Side of 6A or the South Side of 6A for the Fighting McAllisters? Next: @ Raby

14. Willowbrook 8-0 (15)- Can the Warriors send 4-4 Downers Grove South home for the holidays on Friday? Next: @ Downers Grove South

15. Naperville Central 6-2 (16)- The Redhawks have fired off 6 straight wins...and QB Payton Thorne is also still damn good. Next: @ Cary-Grove

16. Bolingbrook 7-1 (17)- The Raiders took care of Thornton and now get the East Siders on the road Friday. Next: @ Lincoln-Way East

17. Montini Catholic 8-0 (18)- Is Mike Bukovsky Coach of the Year?. Next: vs Brother Rice

18. Oak Park-River Forest 6-2 (NR)- Nothing makes the Huskies happier than beating Glenbard West at Glenbard West. Next: vs Lyons Township

19. Warren Township 7-1 (NR)- The Blue Devils defense is simply as good as any defense I've seen live so far in 2018. Next: @ Mundelein

20. Glenbard West 6-2 (12)- The Hilltoppers are getting an All State caliber season from RB Tyquan Cox, but can they find a few more weapons on offense before hitting the post-season?. Next: @ Proviso West

21. Hillcrest 8-0 (22)- The Hawks have gotten some big performances this season yet QB Basil Webber's contribution has been huge. Next: vs Bremen

22. Notre Dame 7-1 (23) The Dons will also get a big test this week hosting a must win Hilltoppers squad. Next: vs Joliet Catholic

23. Hinsdale Central 6-2 (24)- The Red Devils and the Hornets is always a big deal. Next: vs Hinsdale South

24. Rolling Meadows 8-0 (26) The Mustangs pull out the crazy win last Friday over Hersey. See everyone again for the next showdown in say 2-3 weeks from now? Next: @ Buffalo Grove

25. St. Charles North 6-2 (21)- The North Stars went toe to toe with one of the state's best in Batavia. I would not be shocked to see the North Stars path run into Batavia again in the post-season. Next: vs Wheaton South

26. Immaculate Conception 8-0 (28)- The Knights will look to finish the regular season perfect before attacking Class 4A. Next: vs Riverside-Brookfield

27. Glenbard East 8-0 (29)- The Rams and head coach John Walters will need to get it's game into a new unused gear in Week 10. Next: @ Larkin

28. Prairie Ridge 6-2 (25) The Wolves still have a ton of upside and trust me no one (including CG) wants to draw the Wolves in the post-season. Next: @ Crystal Lake South

29. Antioch 8-0 (30) The Sequoits will have plenty of chances to raise it's overall stock and resume in Week 10 and beyond. Last week's win over Lakes was needed. Next: @ North Chicago

30. Stevenson 6-2 (19)- The Patriots just couldn't get much going last week in it's 21-0 loss to Warren Township and that needs to change starting this week. Next: vs Lake Forest

Out: New Trier

Others to Watch (in no order): Kenwood/Minooka/Hersey/Wheaton South/Neuqua Valley/Waubonsie Valley/Lisle/Lincoln-Way Central/Lincoln Way West/Maine West/Providence Catholic/Coal City/Bishop McNamara/Conant/DeKalb/Plainfield South/West Aurora/Loyola Academy