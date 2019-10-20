Week 9: Chicagoland Top 30 poll
(this is the free version of the 2019 EDGYTIM Week 9 Chicagoland Top 30 poll released late Saturday night. Stop missing out and join the EDGY Nation VIP membership today)
1. Lincoln Way East 8-0 (1)- Biggest Win So Far? Homewood-Flossmoor. Next: vs Lincoln Way West
2. Mount Carmel 8-0 (2)- Biggest Win So Far? Loyola Next: vs Brother Rice
3. Nazareth Academy 8-0 (3)- Biggest Win So Far? Notre Dame Next: @ Benet Academy
4. Loyola Academy 6-2 (4)- Biggest Win So Far? Brother Rice Next: vs Marist
5. Warren Township 8-0 (5) Biggest Win So Far? Lake Zurich Next: vs Mundelein
6. Homewood-Flossmoor 7-1 (6)- Biggest Win So Far? Bolingbrook. Next: vs Lincoln-Way Central
7. Glenbard West 8-0 (7)- Biggest Win So Far? Hinsdale Central. Next: @ OPRF
8. Neuqua Valley 7-1 (11)- Biggest Win So Far? DeKalb. Next: @ Metea Valley
9. Hersey 8-0 (12)- Biggest Win So Far? Fremd. Next: vs Rolling Meadows
10. Hinsdale Central 7-1 (9)- Biggest Win So Far? Downers Grove North. Next: vs Lyons
11. Notre Dame 7-1 (9)- Biggest Win So Far? Montini. Next: @ St. Rita
12. Bolingbrook 6-2 (10)- Biggest Win So Far? St. Charles North. Next: vs Andrew
13. Minooka 8-0 (13)- Biggest Win So Far? Yorkville. Next: @ Oswego
14. Oswego 8-0 (14)- Biggest Win So Far? Yorkville. Next: vs Minooka
15. Maine South 6-2 (15)- Biggest Win So Far? Fremd. Next: @ New Trier
16. Batavia 6-2 (17)- Biggest Win So Far? Wheaton South. Next: vs Wheaton North
17. Hillcrest 7-1 (18)- Biggest Win So Far? Lemont. Next: vs TF North
18. Willowbrook 7-1 (19)- Biggest Win So Far? York. Next: vs Proviso East
19. Huntley 7-1 (20) Biggest Win So Far? Prairie Ridge. Next: @ Dundee-Crown
20. Montini Catholic 6-2 (21)- Biggest Win So Far? St. Rita. Next: vs Providence Catholic
21. Prairie Ridge 6-1 (27) Biggest Win So Far? Cary-Grove. Next: vs Crystal Lake South
22. Fremd 6-2 (22)- Biggest Win So Far? Conant. Next: vs Hoffman Estates
23. Crete-Monee 8-0 (23)- Biggest Win So Far? Kankakee. Next: vs Thornridge
24. St. Charles East 6-2 (16)- Biggest Win So Far? Batavia. Next: @ Lake Park
25. Rolling Meadows 7-0 (26) Biggest Win So Far? Prospect. Next: @ Hersey
26. Simeon 5-1 (28)- Biggest Win So Far? Phillips. Next: vs Curie
27. Phillips 6-1 (30)- Biggest Win So Far? St. Mary Missouri. Next: vs Lincoln Park @ Lane Tech
28. Sycamore 7-1 (NR) Biggest Win So Far? Kaneland. Next: @ Plano
29. St. Francis 7-1 (NR) Biggest Win So Far? Immaculate Conception Next: vs Aurora Central Catholic
30. Coal City 8-0 (NR) Biggest Win So Far? Wilmington. Next: vs Reed-Custer
Out: Andrew/Cary Grove/Lemont
Others to Watch (in no order): St. Rita/Providence Catholic/Richards/Antioch/Bartlett/Kankakee/Maine West/Proviso East/Brother Rice