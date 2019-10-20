2019 Week 9 EDGYTIM.com Chicagoland Top 30 poll

1. Lincoln Way East 8-0 (1)- Biggest Win So Far? Homewood-Flossmoor. Next: vs Lincoln Way West

2. Mount Carmel 8-0 (2)- Biggest Win So Far? Loyola Next: vs Brother Rice

3. Nazareth Academy 8-0 (3)- Biggest Win So Far? Notre Dame Next: @ Benet Academy

4. Loyola Academy 6-2 (4)- Biggest Win So Far? Brother Rice Next: vs Marist

5. Warren Township 8-0 (5) Biggest Win So Far? Lake Zurich Next: vs Mundelein

6. Homewood-Flossmoor 7-1 (6)- Biggest Win So Far? Bolingbrook. Next: vs Lincoln-Way Central

7. Glenbard West 8-0 (7)- Biggest Win So Far? Hinsdale Central. Next: @ OPRF

8. Neuqua Valley 7-1 (11)- Biggest Win So Far? DeKalb. Next: @ Metea Valley

9. Hersey 8-0 (12)- Biggest Win So Far? Fremd. Next: vs Rolling Meadows

10. Hinsdale Central 7-1 (9)- Biggest Win So Far? Downers Grove North. Next: vs Lyons

11. Notre Dame 7-1 (9)- Biggest Win So Far? Montini. Next: @ St. Rita

12. Bolingbrook 6-2 (10)- Biggest Win So Far? St. Charles North. Next: vs Andrew

13. Minooka 8-0 (13)- Biggest Win So Far? Yorkville. Next: @ Oswego

14. Oswego 8-0 (14)- Biggest Win So Far? Yorkville. Next: vs Minooka

15. Maine South 6-2 (15)- Biggest Win So Far? Fremd. Next: @ New Trier

16. Batavia 6-2 (17)- Biggest Win So Far? Wheaton South. Next: vs Wheaton North

17. Hillcrest 7-1 (18)- Biggest Win So Far? Lemont. Next: vs TF North

18. Willowbrook 7-1 (19)- Biggest Win So Far? York. Next: vs Proviso East

19. Huntley 7-1 (20) Biggest Win So Far? Prairie Ridge. Next: @ Dundee-Crown

20. Montini Catholic 6-2 (21)- Biggest Win So Far? St. Rita. Next: vs Providence Catholic

21. Prairie Ridge 6-1 (27) Biggest Win So Far? Cary-Grove. Next: vs Crystal Lake South

22. Fremd 6-2 (22)- Biggest Win So Far? Conant. Next: vs Hoffman Estates

23. Crete-Monee 8-0 (23)- Biggest Win So Far? Kankakee. Next: vs Thornridge

24. St. Charles East 6-2 (16)- Biggest Win So Far? Batavia. Next: @ Lake Park

25. Rolling Meadows 7-0 (26) Biggest Win So Far? Prospect. Next: @ Hersey

26. Simeon 5-1 (28)- Biggest Win So Far? Phillips. Next: vs Curie

27. Phillips 6-1 (30)- Biggest Win So Far? St. Mary Missouri. Next: vs Lincoln Park @ Lane Tech

28. Sycamore 7-1 (NR) Biggest Win So Far? Kaneland. Next: @ Plano

29. St. Francis 7-1 (NR) Biggest Win So Far? Immaculate Conception Next: vs Aurora Central Catholic

30. Coal City 8-0 (NR) Biggest Win So Far? Wilmington. Next: vs Reed-Custer

Out: Andrew/Cary Grove/Lemont

Others to Watch (in no order): St. Rita/Providence Catholic/Richards/Antioch/Bartlett/Kankakee/Maine West/Proviso East/Brother Rice