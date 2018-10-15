(This is the free version of the EDGYTIM Week 9 Class 5A Top 10 poll was released on Sunday AM on the EDGY Nation forum. Stop missing out and join the EDGY Nation VIP membership today)

My Class 5A Week 9 Top 10 poll

1. Washington 8-0 (1) Biggest concern heading into Week 10? Are the Panthers heading to 6A? And how will they fare in 6A? Next: vs East Peoria

2. Montini Catholic- 8-0 (2) Biggest concern heading into Week 10? Will the Broncos young team play like a young team in the post-season? Next: vs Brother Rice

3. Hillcrest- 8-0 (3) Biggest concern heading into Week 10? Can the Hawks win consistently on the road in the post-season? Next: vs Bremen

4. Highland- 8-0 (4) Biggest concern heading into Week 10? Can the Bulldogs handle life outside of the Mississippi Valley? Next: vs Charleston

5. Sterling 8-0 (5) Biggest concern heading into Week 10? How healthy are the Golden Warriors these days? Next: @ Sycamore

6. Antioch- 8-0 (6) Biggest concern heading into Week 10? Can the Sequoits play well outside of Northern Lake County and get deep into the post-season? Next: @ North Chicago

7. Kaneland 6-2 (8) Biggest concern heading into Week 10? Can the Knights defense slow down a passing first team in the post-season? Next: vs Rochelle

8. Metamora 7-1 (7) Biggest concern heading into Week 10? Can the Redbirds throw the football consistently in the postseason? Next: vs Canton

9. Sycamore 6-2 (9) Biggest concern heading into Week 10? Can the Spartans get consistent play on both sides of the football in the post-season? Next: vs Sterling

10. Decatur MacArthur- 6-2 (10) Biggest concern heading into Week 10? Do the Generals have enough depth to make a deep run in 5A? . Next: @ SHG

Out: None