This is the free version of the EDGYTIM Week 9 Class 6A Top 10 poll released on Sunday on the EDGY Nation forum. Stop missing out and join the EDGY Nation VIP membership today

1. Cary-Grove- 8-0 (1) Biggest concern heading into Week 10? Can the Trojans power running offense fare well in the post-season? Next: vs Naperville Central

2. Richards- 8-0 (2) Biggest concern heading into Week 10? Have the Bulldogs been truly challenged since Week 2-3? Next: @ Eisenhower

3. Phillips 6-2 (3) Biggest concern heading into Week 10? See above. Next: @ Raby

4. Willowbrook- 8-0 (4) Biggest concern heading into Week 10? Can the Warriors keep winning tight games in the post-season? Next: @ Downers Grove South

5. Glenwood- 8-0 (5) Biggest concern heading into Week 10? So how good is the Central State 8 really this season? Next: @ Rochester

6. Niles Notre Dame- 7-1 (6) Biggest concern heading into Week 10? Can the Dons catch a few breaks and stay healthy in the post-season? Next: vs Joliet Catholic

7. Prairie Ridge- 6-2 (7) Biggest concern heading into Week 10? Can the Wolves defense slow down the opposing passing game in the post-season? Next: @ Crystal Lake South

8. DeKalb 7-1 (8) Biggest concern heading into Week 10? Can the Barbs matchup against some of the bigger named powers in 6A? Next: vs Geneseo

9. Normal West 7-1 (NR) Biggest concern heading into Week 10? Can the Wildcats do more than just throw the football in the post-season? Next: @ Urbana

10. Providence Catholic 5-3 (9) Biggest concern heading into Week 10? Can the Celtics do more than just run the football in the post-season? Next: @ Loyola

Out: Quincy