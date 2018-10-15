(this is the free version of the EDGYTIM Week 9 Class 7A Top 10 poll released on Sunday morning on the EDGY Nation forum. Stop missing out and join the EDGY Nation VIP membership today)

My Class 7A Week 9 Top 10 poll

1. Batavia 8-0 (1) Biggest concern heading into Week 10? Can the offense be consistent in both the running and passing attack? Next: @ Wheaton North

2. Brother Rice- 8-0 (2) Biggest concern heading into Week 10? Can the Crusaders consistently run the football in the post-season? Next: @ Montini

3. Mount Carmel- 7-1 (3) Biggest concern heading into Week 10? Can the new fangled shotgun RPO spread offense continue to play mistake free football? Next: vs Fenwick

4. Nazareth Academy- 7-1 (4) Biggest concern heading into Week 10? Can the offensive line keep the pass rush off of QB JJ McCarthy? Next: vs Marian Catholic

5. Simeon- 8-0 (5) Biggest concern heading into Week 10? Have the Wolverines been truly tested much since say Week 4 and beyond? Next: @ Curie

6. East St. Louis- 6-2 (6) Biggest concern heading into Week 10? Can the Flyers remain healthy through out the post-season? Next: @ Alton

7. Normal Community- 7-1 (8) Biggest concern heading into Week 10? Are the Irondudes ready for life outside of the Big 12? Next: vs Peoria

8. Rolling Meadows- 8-0 (9) Biggest concern heading into Week10?. Can the Mustangs defense rise to the occasion in crunch time? Next: @ Buffalo Grove

9. St. Charles North- 6-2 (7) Biggest concern heading into Week 10? Can the North Stars take the next step or two up the post-season ladder this season? Next: vs Wheaton South

10. Glenbard East- 8-0 (10) Biggest concern heading into Week 10? Are the Rams ready for prime time in Class 7A-8A? Next: @ Larkin

Out: None