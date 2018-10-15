(this is the free version of the EDGYTIM Week 9 Class 8A Top 10 poll released first on the EDGY Nation side on Sunday AM. Stop missing out and join the EDGY Nation VIP membership today)

My Class 8A Week 9 Top 10 poll

1. Lincoln-Way East 8-0 (1) Biggest concern heading into Week 10? How healthy/ready is standout junior ATH AJ Henning? Next vs Bolingbrook

2. Marist- 7-1 (3) Biggest concern heading into Week 10? Has the ESCC slate prepared the Redhawks for a deep run in 8A? Next: @ Benet Academy

3. Homewood-Flossmoor- 7-1 (2) Biggest concern heading into Week 10? If opposing teams take away/slow down RB Leon Tanna and the Vikings running game...then what? Next: vs Sandburg

4. Maine South- 7-1 (4) Biggest concern heading into Week 10? Stay with senior QB Cole Dow or go back to soon to be healthy QB Bobby Inserra? Next: vs Niles West

5. Oswego- 8-0 (5) Biggest concern heading into Week 10? Have the Panthers been truly challenged in the Southwest Prairie conference slate? Next: @ Plainfield South

6. Naperville Central 6-2 (7) Biggest concern heading into Week 10? Can the run defense rise to the occasion? Next: @ Cary-Grove

7. Bolingbrook- 7-1 (8) Biggest concern heading into Week 10? Can the Raiders play action passing game come to life? Next: @ Lincoln-Way East

8. Oak Park-River Forest - 6-2 (10) Biggest concern heading into Week 10? Can the offense generate more points and yards in the post-season? Next: vs Lyons Township

9. Warren Township 7-1 (NR) Biggest concern heading into Week 10? Is the passing game ready to go if needed? Next: @ Mundelein

10. Glenbard West- 6-2 (6) Biggest concern heading into Week 10? Can someone on offense not wearing #4 (Tyquan Cox) be the man if needed? Next: @ Proviso West

Out: Stevenson/New Trier