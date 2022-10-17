Week 9 EDGYTIM Class 4A Top 10
2022 Week 9 EDGYTIM.com Class 4A Top 30 poll
Class 4A
1. Sacred Heart Griffin 8-0 (1) vs Southeast
2. St. Francis 8-0 (3) @ ICCP
3. Joliet Catholic 6-2 (2) vs Montini Catholic
4. Richmond Burton 8-0 (4) @ Rochelle
5. Rochester 7-1 (5) @ Decatur McArthur
6. Wheaton Academy 7-1 (6) vs Aurora Christian
7. Stillman Valley 8-0 (7) vs Genoa Kingston
8. Carterville 8-0 (8) @ Harrisburg
9. Macomb 8-0 (9) @ Illini West
10. Coal City 5-3 (10) @ Streator