Week 9 EDGYTIM Class 4A Top 10

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim
2022 Week 9 EDGYTIM.com Class 4A Top 30 poll

EDGYTIM Week 9 Class 4A Top 10 polls

Class 4A

1. Sacred Heart Griffin 8-0 (1) vs Southeast

2. St. Francis 8-0 (3) @ ICCP

3. Joliet Catholic 6-2 (2) vs Montini Catholic

4. Richmond Burton 8-0 (4) @ Rochelle

5. Rochester 7-1 (5) @ Decatur McArthur

6. Wheaton Academy 7-1 (6) vs Aurora Christian

7. Stillman Valley 8-0 (7) vs Genoa Kingston

8. Carterville 8-0 (8) @ Harrisburg

9. Macomb 8-0 (9) @ Illini West

10. Coal City 5-3 (10) @ Streator

