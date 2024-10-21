Week 9 EDGYTIM Class 4A Top 10

in other news
Week 9 EDGYTIM State Wide Class 4A Top 10 poll
1. Rochester 6-2 (1) @ Sacred Heart Griffin
2. Wheaton Academy 7-1 (2) @ Marian Central Catholic
3. St Laurence 6-2 (3) @ Montini Catholic
4. DePaul Prep 6-2 (4) @ Benet Academy
5. Murphysboro 7-1 (5) vs Duquoin
6. Dixon 7-1 (6) @ North Boone
7. Breese Central 8-0 (7) @ Herrin
8. IC Catholic Prep 4-4 (NR) @ St Rita
9. Coal City 6-2 (10) vs Manteno
10. UHigh 6-2 (NR) @ Lanphier
Out: St. Viator/Boylan