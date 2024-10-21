Advertisement

Week 9 EDGYTIM Class 8A Top 10

Week 9 EDGYTIM Class 8A Top 10

Polls: The 2024 EDGYTIM.com Week 9 Class 8A State Wide Top 10 poll is here.

 • Tim OHalloran
FREE Photo Gallery: Harlem at Boylan

FREE Photo Gallery: Harlem at Boylan

FREE Photo Gallery: Make sure and check out this FREE Photo Gallery from Saturday's Harlem at Boylan game.

External content
 • Tim OHalloran
FREE Photos: Byron at Dixon

FREE Photos: Byron at Dixon

FREE Photo Gallery: Make sure and check out the latest photo gallery from Friday's Byron at Dixon showdown.

External content
 • Tim OHalloran
Four-Star Friday: Six more prospects join elite ranks

Four-Star Friday: Six more prospects join elite ranks

Four-Star Friday is back with six players who recently joined the elite ranks of four-star prospects

External content
 • Tim OHalloran
Illinois will host several top targets this weekend

Illinois will host several top targets this weekend

The Illini will welcome another strong group of gameday visitors on Saturday against Michigan.

Premium contentExternal content
 • Tim OHalloran

Published Oct 21, 2024
Week 9 EDGYTIM Class 4A Top 10
circle avatar
Tim OHalloran
Publisher
Twitter
@EDGYTIM
Join us for the annual EDGYTIM Underclassmen Showcase event Jan 20th 2025

Week 9 EDGYTIM State Wide Class 4A Top 10 poll

1. Rochester 6-2 (1) @ Sacred Heart Griffin

2. Wheaton Academy 7-1 (2) @ Marian Central Catholic

3. St Laurence 6-2 (3) @ Montini Catholic

4. DePaul Prep 6-2 (4) @ Benet Academy

5. Murphysboro 7-1 (5) vs Duquoin

6. Dixon 7-1 (6) @ North Boone

7. Breese Central 8-0 (7) @ Herrin

8. IC Catholic Prep 4-4 (NR) @ St Rita

9. Coal City 6-2 (10) vs Manteno

10. UHigh 6-2 (NR) @ Lanphier

Out: St. Viator/Boylan

football
