Class 5A
1. Kankakee 7-1 (1) @ Crete-Monee
2. Sycamore 8-0 (2) vs Morris
3. Mahomet Seymour 8-0 (3) @ Bloomington
4. Highland 7-1 (4) vs Effingham
5. Morris 7-1 (5) @ Sycamore
6. Boylan 7-1 (9) @ Freeport
7. Morgan Park 7-1 (6) vs Taft
8. Sterling 6-2 (8) vs East Moline United
9. Peoria 7-1 (9) vs Peoria Notre Dame
10. Providence Catholic 4-4 (10) vs St Laurence