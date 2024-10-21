Week 9 EDGYTIM Class 5A Top 10

in other news
Week 9 State Wide EDGYTIM Class 5A Top 10 poll
1. Nazareth Academy 7-1 (1) @ St Francis
2. Wheaton St Francis 6-2 (2) vs Nazareth Academy
3. Joliet Catholic 5-3 (3) @ Providence Catholic
4. Sycamore 8-0 (4) vs Cahokia
5. Peoria 7-1 (5) @ Normal Community
6. Morgan Park 7-1 (6) vs Simeon
7. Rochelle 7-1 (7) vs Marian Catholic
8. Mahomet Seymour 6-2 (8) @ Richwoods
9. Prairie Ridge 6-2 (9) vs McHenry
10. Burlington Central 6-2 (NR) @ Huntley
Out: Morris