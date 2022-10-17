Week 9 EDGYTIM Class 8A Top 10
2022 Week 9 EDGYTIM.com Class 8A Top 30 poll
Class 8A
1. Lincoln way-East 8-0 (1) @ Bradley
2. Loyola Academy 8-0 (2) vs Mount Carmel
3. York 8-0 (3) @ Oak Park River Forest
4. Glenbard West 7-1 (4) @ Hinsdale Central
5. Maine South 6-2 (5) vs New Trier
6. Warren Township 7-1 (7) vs Zion Benton
7. Brother Rice 5-3 (8) vs Marist
8. Marist 5-3 (9) @ Brother Rice
9. Plainfield North 8-0 (10) vs Oswego East
10. Neuqua Valley 6-2 (6) @ Metea Valley