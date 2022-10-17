Week 9 EDGYTIM Chicagoland Top 30 poll

1. Lincoln Way East 8-0 (1) Can the Griffins run the table in an always stacked 8A state playoff field? Next: @ Bradley

2. Mount Carmel 8-0 (2) Huge Week 9 showdown on Saturday in Wilmette and can the Caravan offense dent an always strong Loyola defense? Next: @ Loyola Academy

3. Loyola Academy 8-0 (3) The Ramblers will look to lock up a top seed in Class 8A state playoff field with a win on Saturday. Next: vs Mount Carmel

4. York 8-0 (4) The Dukes will get a good challenge this week from an OPRF (4-4) team that is in must win mode. Next: @ Oak Park-River Forest

5. Glenbard West 7-1 (5) The Hilltoppers will also take on a hungry Hinsdale Central (4-4) team on Friday and try to knock out the Red Devils from the state playoff field. Next: @ Hinsdale Central

6. Simeon 8-0 (6) The Wolverines will be a very difficult team to beat in the post-season regardless of which class they wind up in. Next: vs Lane Tech

7. Maine South 6-2 (7) The Hawks will look to finish the Central Suburban South conference with it's annual rivalry showdown hosting the Trevians. Next: vs New Trier

8. St. Rita 6-2 (8) The Mustangs had a nice early test in beating Providence Catholic last week and look for Notre Dame to also give St. Rita a big Week 9 test. Next: vs Notre Dame

9. St. Charles North 7-1 (9) Huge Dukane Conference championship game this week for the North Stars in Batavia. Next: @ Batavia

10. Lake Zurich 7-1 (10) Da Bears continue to play well and have a chance to close out the regular season strong hosting Waukegan (0-8) this Friday. Next: vs Waukegan

11. Wheaton North 7-1 (12) The Falcons just found a way to reload after winning the 7A state title in 2021 and this team looks ready for another 2022 deep post-season run. Next: vs St Charles East

12. Batavia 6-2 (13) The Bulldogs have righted the ship after a 1-2 early season start and look to win the Dukane Conference title this Friday. Next: vs St. Charles North

13. Warren Township 7-1 (16) The Blue Devils still have one of the saltiest defenses in Chicagoland. Next: @ Zion Benton

14. Lemont 8-0 (14) The Lemont Football Club have quietly put together an outstanding regular season and looked primed for a possible run in 6A. Next: @ TF South

15. Hersey 8-0 (15) The Huskies get a big Week 8 win over Elk Grove 42-0 and look to lock up a high seed in 7A. Next: vs Buffalo Grove

16. Kankakee 7-1 (17) The Kays have been looking forward to this Week 9 showdown at Crete since the summer. Next: @ Crete-Monee

17. Crete-Monee 6-2 (18) The Warriors will look to get some payback against Kankakee this week after losing to the Kays last season. Next: vs Kankakee

18. Prospect 7-1 (19) The Knights offense has been one of the most explosive in Chicagoland this season. Next: @ Rolling Meadows

19. Brother Rice 5-3 (20) The South Side Super Bowl happens Friday night on 99th and Pulaski get your tickets early. Next: vs Marist

20. Marist 5-3 (21) Huge Week 9 challenge for the Redhawks taking on rival Brother Rice in the annual South Side Super Bowl game. Next:@ Brother Rice

21. Plainfield North 8-0 (22) Will the Tigers be a high seed in 8A or 7A? Regardless...this is a very good team here folks. Next: vs Oswego East

22. Joliet Catholic 6-2 (22) The Hilltoppers are also seeking a win this Friday and trying to get a Round 1 playoff game in Class 4A. Next: vs Montini Catholic

23. Neuqua Valley 6-2 (11) The Wildcats will look to bounce back this week after a surprising 14-0 loss to DeKalb (5-3) last Friday. Next: @ Metea Valley

24. St. Francis 8-0 (24) Monster crossover Metro Suburban conference game here between two of the top smaller enrollment schools in Chicagoland. Next: @ ICCP

25. Prairie Ridge/Bolingbrook 7-1/5-3 (25/25) Prairie Ridge is getting a big season from QB Tyler Vase. Bolingbrook has one of the top freshman QB's in the Midwest in Jonah Williams. Next: vs Crystal Lake Central/vs Stagg

26. Naperville Central 6-2 (26) The Redhawks will look to get the regular season sweep this week against rival Naperville North. Central defeated North 10-7 back in Week 6. Next: vs Naperville North

27. Naperville North 6-2 (27) Can the Huskies get the offense clicking this time around against Naperville Central? Next: @ Naperville Central

28. Huntley 7-1 (28) The Red Raiders running game is having a big season led by RB Haiden Janke. Next: vs Crystal Lake South

29. Palatine 7-1 (29) The Pirates will get a big Week 9 test hosting a very solid Hoffman Estates Hawks team. Next: vs Hoffman Estates

30. Richmond Burton 8-0 (NR) The run happy Rockets face one more regular season challenge taking on the run happy Hubs. Next: @ Rochelle

Next In (In No Order): Glenbrook South/ICCP/Jacobs/St. Ignatius/South Elgin/Sycamore/Notre Dame/Wauconda/Yorkville/Wheaton Academy/Glenbard East/Reed-Custer