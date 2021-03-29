EdgyTim - Week 3 EDGYTIM Chicagoland Top 30 poll

2021 Spring Season: Week 3 EDGYTIM.com Chicagoland Top 30 poll

1. Loyola Academy 2-0 (3)- Toughest remaining game? @ Marist Next:@ Brother Rice

2. Lincoln Way East 2-0 (2)- Toughest remaining game? @ Lincoln Way West. Next: vs Lincoln Way Central

3. Mount Carmel 1-1 (1)- Toughest remaining game? Marist or @ Brother Rice Next: vs Marist

4. Warren Township 2-0 (4)- Toughest remaining game? Libertyville Next: @ Waukegan

5. Marist 2-0 (6)- Toughest remaining game? Next: @ Mount Carmel

6. Brother Rice 1-1 (5)- Toughest remaining game? Loyola Next: vs Loyola

7. Batavia 2-0 (7) Toughest remaining game? Dukane Playoffs Next: vs Geneva

8. Nazareth Academy 1-0 (8)- Toughest remaining game? Marist Next: @ DeLaSalle

9. Glenbard West 2-0 (9)- Toughest remaining game? Hinsdale Central Next: vs Downers Grove North

10. St. Rita 1-1 (11)- Toughest remaining game? Providence or Notre Dame Next: vs Providence Catholic

11. Maine South 2-0 (12)- Toughest remaining game? New Trier Next: vs Glenbrook North

12. Joliet Catholic 2-0 (16)- Toughest remaining game? Marmion Next: vs St. Ignatius

13. DeKalb 1-0 (13)- Toughest remaining game? Naperville Central Next: @ Waubonsie Valley

14. Prairie Ridge 2-0 (14)- Toughest remaining game? Cary Grove Next: @ Crystal Lake Central

15. Naperville Central 2-0 (15)- Toughest remaining game? DeKalb Next: TBA

16. Hinsdale Central 2-0 (18) Toughest remaining game? Glenbard West Next: @ Downers Grove North

17. Oswego 2-0 (19)- Toughest remaining game? Minooka Next: vs West Aurora

18. Wheaton South 2-0 (20) Toughest remaining game? Dukane Playoffs Next: @ Wheaton North

19. Barrington 2-0 (21)- Toughest remaining game? Fremd Next: @ Conant

20. Fremd 2-0 (25) Toughest remaining game? Barrington Next: @ Palatine

21. Bolingbrook 1-1 (23)- Toughest remaining game? Homewood-Flossmoor Next: vs Lockport

22. Homewood-Flossmoor 1-1 (10)- Toughest remaining game? Bolingbrook Next: @ Sandburg

23. St. Charles North 1-1 (22)- Toughest remaining game? Dukane Playoffs Next: vs St Charles East

24. Prospect 2-0 (27) Toughest remaining game? Hersey Next: vs Hersey

25. St. Francis 2-0 (28)- Toughest remaining game? Bishop McNamara Next: @ Aurora Christian

26. Cary Grove 1-0 (26)- Toughest remaining game? Prairie Ridge Next: TBA

27. Antioch 2-0 (29)- Toughest remaining game? Lakes Next: vs Grayslake North

28. Lake Forest (2-0) (30) Toughest remaining game? Stevenson Next: vs Libertyville

29. Hillcrest (2-0) (NR) Toughest remaining game? Richards Next: @ Tinley Park

30. Hersey (2-0) (NR) Toughest remaining opponent? Prospect Next: @ Prospect

Out: Montini Catholic/Fenwick

Others to Watch (in no order): Willowbrook/Neuqua Valley/Wheaton North/Evanston/Phillips/Simeon/Crete-Monee/ Benet Academy/ Minooka/Richmond Burton/Huntley/New Trier/Lincoln Way West/Bartlett/Shepard