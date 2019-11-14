Welcing's speedy ACL rehab pays off with playoff run
Imagine for a moment you are Hunter Welcing.
It's the end of March, just a few weeks after you fulfilled a dream by committing to Northwestern as a superback.
You picked up an offer from the Wildcats on Saturday, March 2, and committed to head coach Pat Fitzgerald the next Saturday, March 9. You are sure the program is the perfect fit. Your destiny is secured.
You are at a 7-on-7 tournament in Barrington, Ill., with your Lake Zurich (Ill.) team when suddenly your dream becomes a nightmare. It's there that you tear your ACL.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news