Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-02 18:32:18 -0500') }} football Edit

Wesley a one-year wonder

Y4mnikvnwnwo5qdxni9b
Kevo Wesley
Rivals.com
Louie Vaccher • WildcatReport.com
@WildcatReport
Publisher/Managing Editor

Kevo Wesley made a very important – and very good – decision last year.

Figuring that he had a better chance at a college scholarship, he decided to go out for the football team at Chicago (Ill.) Curie for the first time after playing basketball his entire life. It made sense: football offers 85 scholarships to basketball’s 13, and, as a self-described “undersized post player,” the 6-foot-5 Wesley figured that college basketball would be a longshot anyway.

Boy, did Wesley’s bet pay off. After one season of football, the two-way 2020 lineman has 23 scholarship offers, including double digits from the Power Five.

Could Northwestern be the next one to join his list?

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}