



LaGrange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy senior three star ranked defensive tackle CJ West (6-foot-3 285 pounds) last month was in no rush to make a college choice. Yet like everything in recruiting things have changed and West is now planning to announce his college choice on September 21st. West discusses why he's planning to announce his college choice soon here.

"I really sat down and talked about everything with my Mom and my family," West said. "It's just time for me to move forward with my recruiting and I'm going to announce my decision on September 21st."

So why the sudden change of plans for West?

"I honestly didn't want to wait on some of my offers and miss out on a few great opportunities. Schools are filling up now and I just don't want to wait too long and miss out. "

West also is looking at setting up an official visit soon.

"I'm planning to take an official visit to Toledo soon. I'm still trying to get back ahold of the coaches at Toledo and hopefully set up that date soon. Toledo is the only visit I have planned for now. I've also been talking a lot to Cincinnati. I hope to hear back from them soon and they also wanted to see my early senior video. "

West is also working hard and is excited about his team this coming season.

"Practices have been going very good and we've been just very solid so far. We are really working well as a team and I can't wait for the season to get here."

CJ West has multiple scholarship offers.