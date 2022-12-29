Q. When you have to decide it's time to run or it's time to pass on a play, is it totally instinct? Like, you just sense it or how much of it is like your mind is working on what you studied?

J.J. McCARTHY: A lot goes into it with just scrambling to throw. You've got to know which routes are heading your direction, whether you go right or left. And scrambling the run is always instinctual. It's more of a feel. And kind of balancing the two has been difficult along the way, but it's been getting better with every rep, every game. So it's definitely more of an instinctual thing overall.

Q. Talk about meditating. I know you talked about it before, but what it does for you?

J.J. McCARTHY: Yes, it's just awesome to hear that, that other guys are kind of inspired by that and want to better themselves in more ways. And it's just that. We train so hard on our bodies, on our legs, and our upper-body strength. There's not a lot of the training of the mind, and meditation is a great way to do it. And it's very overlooked because everyone is moving, moving, moving, going, going, and to be able to stop and rest and be with yourself. It does light years. I'm so happy to hear that.

Q. From the beginning of the season now to September, when you were looking for the starting job, and Michigan going for the national title since 1997, what have the last four months meant to you?

J.J. McCARTHY: It's been a roller coaster, for sure, I will say that. It's been a happy roller coaster. So many lessons that have been learned and so many experiences that have been experienced, and I'm grateful to be in this position. What an opportunity in front of us, and I can't wait to capitalize on it.

Q. How surreal has this whole season been for you?

J.J. McCARTHY: I have been fortunate enough to be on a lot of winning teams my entire life. It just feels like another season for me. But just being able to do it for this great university and to be able to do it with this great group of guys, it's really special.

Q. Your relationship with Coach [Jim] Harbaugh, what has that been like as you have stepped into this role?

J.J. McCARTHY: It's been amazing. Everything from one of my greatest friends to great mentor. He's a father figure and one of the best coaches I have ever been around, if not the best coach. Everything he adds, to whether it be moral, my growth, I'm super fortunate to have him.

Q. So what did he do special that --

J.J. McCARTHY: I was about to say that. The special thing about it is he came back the next year, after we finished my freshman year and won the Big Ten championship, we had some time off and he came back and did a home visit with me. So it just speaks to the kind of guy he is.

Q. I know you said it before, but just talking about the story with the smiley face.

J.J. McCARTHY: The smiley face is just like -- how I wear it now, it's a reminder you will be playing at your most optimal level and having a good time, anything in life, whether you are going to work, whether you are playing Frisbee, everything will be more enjoyable. I just feel like it's such a small, subtle way to promote that to other people and be able to spread positive change. And be able to kind of be some sort of beacon of light in this dark world that we live in. And it's something that's very simple but very profound. I love it.

Q. I'm sure you like the culture here. Is there something else about the offense that you thought to yourself, yeah, I want to come here.

OLUSEGUN OLUWATIMI: For sure. Michigan also prides themselves on being a defensive team. Being an offensive lineman, there's not a better team you want to play in, coaches you want to play for to develop you and give you an opportunity to showcase your talent. Being here, being at Michigan and being with this team, things they ask you to do, they're going to give you opportunities to showcase your abilities.

Q. Talk to us about the coaches.

OLUSEGUN OLUWATIMI: I love all the line coaches. In particular Coach [Sherrone] Moore. He's a young coach, he's hungry, he's very detailed, and he played the position not too long ago at Oklahoma. So he played at a high level. When we got bumps and bruises and we kind of get tired and things of that nature, he also knows where to press us. That's what makes Coach Moore special.

Q. Centers tend to often be a leadership role. You're kind of in the middle there. But when you're a new guy coming into a well-established group, how did you sort of find your voice as a leader?

OLUSEGUN OLUWATIMI: Initially, I didn't say much because I didn't want to step on anybody's toes. So this is already a group that performed very well. So I just kind of put my head down and worked. I wanted them to see I'm a hard worker and committed. Eventually, when they gave me the blessing to open my mouth and start talking, I did just that.

Q. Very early on, you went against Mazi [Smith] and he went to the coaches and said, yeah, we're good.

OLUSEGUN OLUWATIMI: Those day-to-day battles -- I believe Mazi is one of the best noses in the country. What he does for our defense, he always takes double-teams and doesn't give up much ground. He eats up blocks. Going against that every day definitely made me much, much better. I hope he says the same thing, that I make him better as well.

Q. Is that the way you build credibility? The first time you get a chance to show yourself on the field, showing that you belong?

OLUSEGUN OLUWATIMI: You build credibility by everything you do in the building, how you manage yourself, how you attack workouts, meetings, everything. It's not just what you do on the football field. What you do on the football field matters the most, but you build credibility through everything.

Q. What does it mean to you that you were able to step into this group this year, and then be a part of what's now awarded the best offensive line in the country?

OLUSEGUN OLUWATIMI: It means the world. During spring ball, Coach [Sherrone] Moore, every day he would put up our goals. And we were reminded every day before we went out to practice. So there will be no slack or no letup. Just being able to check off those goals that we had throughout the season so far. Even though we still got some more goals left. It just means the world. We put in the work. We don't take anything for granted. We have a talented team. But now we want to take it to the next level.

Q. So what is your game style and your game plan? What strategies do you think you all are going to use?

MIKE SAINRISTIL: I would say my play style is aggressive. I like making plays. I like being physical. I like being savvy as well. Making finesse plays or finessing around blocks. What's going to help me win this game is playing with speed, playing fast, being dominant on the perimeter, and not being focused on -- if bad plays happen, just let it go and worry about the next play.

Q. This Michigan team is maybe arguably one of the most balanced in the country. What do you think is the biggest strength of this team, if you had to pick just one?

MIKE SAINRISTIL: I would just say finishing. Being able to finish games out, whether we're ahead, whether we're behind. We've seen both sides. Just being able to finish.

Q. The second half, eight games in a row, it was like 100-0 or something like that. What was the key to that? Especially with a new defense coordinator, Coach [Jesse] Minter. Can you even explain that run of dominance that you guys had for a while there?

MIKE SAINRISTIL: Being able to execute adjustments, taking coaching and just going out there and playing football. Doing little things.

Q. You've been here since 2019 at Michigan. What do you think is the single biggest thing that's changed in the team culture? Because there's been a big change, obviously, in the on-field performance.

MIKE SAINRISTIL: I would just say in my freshman year to now, as the years went on, the feeling of being together has changed. I would say we're a lot more on the same page now that we've been in the past. I think that's helped us get to where we are right now.

Q. Most people would feel comfortable saying that Michigan is one of the most complete, balanced teams in the country. Can you identify the biggest strength of this team?

DJ TURNER: I would say the biggest strength of our team is we really are one.

Q. How does that happen? It's so rare. Other teams, you can say, oh, they're a passing team or a D-line -- it really does feel really balanced. How does that happen at a place like Michigan?

DJ TURNER: Just the coaching. The players and coaches and just the environment of this team.

Q. You've been here since 2019. What would you say has helped this team get to where it is today, in comparison to years past?

DJ TURNER: Mikey Sainristil.

Q. Can you tell me something fun or goofy that [Jim] Harbaugh does that we don't know about?

DJ TURNER: Everyone knows about his khaki pants. I don't know. Just the way he tells stories a lot of times. Someone could say the same exact story, but the way he says it is funny.

Q. What is the greatest way Coach [Jim] Harbaugh has impacted you?

DONOVAN EDWARDS: I guess his love. Just showing to us how much he appreciates us. The smile is genuine.

Q. Do you get as tired when you guys wear teams down by late in the second half?

DONOVAN EDWARDS: I don't know. All I can say for us is we prepare ourselves for playing four quarters. We practice to play a four-quarter game. That's why we don't get tired like that. When we practice and we prepare, our strength and conditioning coaches have done a fantastic job to be able to put us in the position where all we're doing is focus on the game, focus on our mission.

Q. So you expect every opponent you face is going to emphasize stopping the run, even though it doesn't look like it's that easy to stop your run. How do you guys view that? Do you bring it on?

DONOVAN EDWARDS: We take it as a compliment, you know? And if they can't stop us, what they're planning to do, that's kudos to us. We're doing our job. We're doing what our identity is, to run the ball and to pass it. We have the quarterback and receivers necessary when we need to throw or when we want to throw. That's the main part about this team. It's not just one dynamic. Everyone is dynamic. The receivers, running backs, everybody is dynamic on the offensive side of the ball.

Q. My understanding is that your mother passed away when you were young. I wonder how much of that has to do with your faith and if there's anything you can talk about how that's informed you as a man and a football player.

DONOVAN EDWARDS: God does everything for a reason. He does everything for a reason. I'm not upset that I don't have a mother anymore. All it's done is sharpen me now. All that's done is just made me tougher and made me more faithful to God because I know that he wouldn't take away my mom if I needed her. Everything is all God's plan. I'm always smiling every time I praise God -- I'm thankful you brought that up. God does everything for a reason.

Q. How old were you?

DONOVAN EDWARDS: 2 years old.

Q. What was the cause?

DONOVAN EDWARDS: Breast cancer.

Q. You were talking to your dad before committing to Michigan. Did you give him your thought process and everything? What did he teach you?

DONOVAN EDWARDS: My dad is the man. There's not too many people in the past generation that would step up as a single father. I love females, I love mothers. But for fathers, for them to be able to step up as a single parent and to do what he has done for my brother and I, I respect my dad for everything he's given me.

Q. How old is your brother?

DONOVAN EDWARDS: He's 22 years old. His name is Braylon.

Q. The fact that you guys have so many different tight ends -- you are very different, [Max] Bredeson, Colston [Loveland], and Joel [Honigford]. When you have 12 personnel, how much more difficult is that to prepare for, as if you have six carbon copies of the same guy?

LUKE SCHOONMAKER: We all complement each other so well. That's what makes our offense even more scarier and hard to defend. It's just the ability to have guys like that. So many different guys that can play different roles. And, yes, it's been so fun. We've been able to just bring in different stuff based on everybody's abilities. So yes, it is great to have such a diverse room of guys that can do so many different things.

Q. The first question being TCU's defense is kind of 3-3-5, something that you have not seen throughout this season. What are you looking to do. What are you looking to do?

LUKE SCHOONMAKER: I think it's a great challenge. Just one that we obviously haven't seen a lot this season. And I think it allows us to use the playmakers that we have and, obviously, just do really well in the running game. And everybody doing their jobs, right? That's just something we have to do. It will be a great challenge for us, but we have been practicing so hard for it. And now it just feels good and we are ready to take on that defense. And whatever they are going to bring to us and whatever changes they will make adjustments that they make, we will be ready for. And, yes, just excited for it.

Q. Do you think there's any like past moment that you have had that maybe emulates that defense that you are playing?

LUKE SCHOONMAKER: Yes, I honestly think their defense is a bit different than that typical Big 12 defense. I think they play very physical. And it's very similar to a lot of the Big Ten defenses that have a lot of guys that just love football and can play hard and play through the whistle. So that's something honestly exciting to see. And yes, it will be fun to play against that.

Q. I think a lot of people will admit that you are one of the best teams in the country, whether it's defense or offense, what is the single biggest thing of this team? What would you say it is?

LUKE SCHOONMAKER: Honestly, I think just the love that we have for each other and the tightness is what makes the team so successful. So when you have an offense and defense, that can complement each other so well and play with each other so well. That's success. It shows for itself. And I think, like, our second half results that we've had are the best in the country and it just shows the ability to play so well on both sides of the ball and continue to do that, be consistent with that. I think our biggest strength is that endurance and the ability to tackle any adversity that comes our way.

Q. Why do you think that you guys are able to have seven or eight guys who are capable of starting?

RYAN HAYES: I think Michigan does a really good job of developing players. You have the stars here that can elevate our game play and they watch the older guys. Everyone is a sponge. So I think it's just that, learning from older guys and the coach development. And obviously, we are physically strong.

Q. Regardless of what happens Saturday or the Monday after, what will you look back on in terms of what you and your class were able to do to turn it and get it to where you want it to be?

RYAN HAYES: With my class, we had a chip on our shoulder. We had the most recruiting in the past I don't know how many years. I won't say it's just because of us, obviously. Like, yeah, I'm proud of our class.

Q. Ryan, what's been your most memorable part of the week so far?

RYAN HAYES: The bowl trips are fun. We all get to hang around at night, and I think just being with the guys.

Q. What does it mean for you guys when you guys got off the plane landing, seeing all the fans waiting and cheering for you guys?

RYAN HAYES: It was really cool. We had a lot of fans cheering for us and the weather was great. It's a beautiful place.

Q. What does it mean to give back to the community? Today after practice, you will doing the community outreach, building beds for people in the area. What does it mean for you and your teammates out there?

RYAN HAYES: It's great. We are in a very fortunate position. It feels good whenever you have a chance to give back, it's a great feeling. We are in a competitive spot, and we feel great to give back.

Q. What did you do to prepare for Saturday's game?

JUNIOR COLSON: We just prepared the same. We went out there and practicing mostly our drives and staying focused, and I think it's paid off this week.

Q. What challenges do you see on the other side of the ball?

JUNIOR COLSON: They have a great quarterback. They have a great running back. We have to stop those two.

Q. What do you want to be known for?

JUNIOR COLSON: We came out here to play ball and just having and playing dominant defense. We're going to play Big Ten ball.

Q. When did you get your jacket?

JUNIOR COLSON: At the beginning of this year.

Q. He gave them out again? I saw guys wearing them. I thought it was from a couple of years ago.

JUNIOR COLSON: Year two, if you played, and if you traveled, you get a travel jacket. So now I'm happy about my travel jacket. I'm really proud of it. It's very snazzy. It's comfortable. It's a little warm. I like it.

Q. What has the coach meant to you? What is his biggest contribution to you?

JUNIOR COLSON: Biggest contribution, he's been like a big brother to me. And his defense has been phenomenal. He's able to come up with new plans, new schemes, that you never heard of. You just know that it will work.

Q. All of the defensive numbers are better. I don't know if you take time to look at stuff like that, but every statistic and sometimes it's significantly better for the defense this year as opposed to last year. And having a guy like Mike Morris out for so many games, what has enabled this defense to improve with everything stacked against them?

JUNIOR COLSON: We play team defense. When we go out there, we just have each other's back. We play 11-member ball, and it's been phenomenal for us, but we've been able to stay together as a unit and we'll build upon it.

Q. And how is that knowing each other so well benefit you when there are decisions to be made on the play?

JUNIOR COLSON: It's awesome. Just to be able to know and trust that the guy behind me has my back. The guy behind me -- if I hit this gap a certain way, that I know he will be there.

Q. I've been talking to a lot of your teammates and everybody is lock-step on the same kind of mantra that this is a business trip and you guys are focused. How much will that help you guys going forward Saturday against TCU?

MAZI SMITH: Just preparing the right way like we've done all season. We're 13-0 and that's the only way we'll get to 14-0.

Q. What do you see about TCU, and specifically their quarterback (Max Duggan), that makes their offense such a legitimate threat and dangerous?

MAZI SMITH: Their quarterback knows what to do in the right moments. He plays with a lot of heart and leaves everything on the field. I think when you see your quarterback, your leader, doing that, it gives the rest of the team more vigor. I think that it gives the rest of the team more of an edge, makes them play harder as a whole. Because you've got the guy who always has the ball in his hands. He means everything. He means a lot. What are you going to do for him?

Q. What would be the biggest key for you guys on defense to slow down this team?

MAZI SMITH: Just be stopping the running game, what we've done all year. Keep the ball in front of us and explosive plays. I don't let them put seven points up on the board every time they get the ball.

Q. And how does a team that's undefeated stay humble?

MAZI SMITH: Coach Harbaugh. He's looking for guys who lead the team. Guys like Ronnie [Bell] and Olu [Oluwatimi]. Everybody is on the same page. Everybody is looking in the same direction and nobody is basking in the glory or anything like that. We've got a lot to do. Even the young guys mirror that sentiment. Guys like Dono (Donovan Edwards) and J.J. [McCarthy], guys like Mason Graham, all the freshman, Will [Johnson]. All the young people who have been contributing big time to this season.

Q. When you look at this contest, their defensive players, what players stand out for you?

RONNIE BELL: All of their DBs are flying around on film and hitting people. That's what stood out to me all month. I think all their DBs are really good. Those guys are standing out.

Q. What has that challenge been like of preparing for this defense, this kind of defense that you just do not see in the Big Ten?

RONNIE BELL: Definitely just a lot of leaning on the scout team to give us really good looks and to be really locked in on what we think TCU is going to do or how we think TCU plays. Those guys are really taking their jobs as serious as they can. They give us the best look in practice every day so that way when we go out to the game, things aren't as new or something that we haven't seen.

Q. What has stood out to you on film about that defense?

RONNIE BELL: Definitely just their physical play and the athleticism from spot 1 through 11 stood out to me watching TCU. That's what made them as special as they are.

Q. Since J.J. McCarthy, since he took over the starting role earlier in the year from then to now, how have you seen him grow as a quarterback and as a leader?

RONNIE BELL: I watched J.J. grow. I feel like he's one that gets better with every snap. He's very impressive to play with and very fun to play with. Yeah, I think his confidence has always been through the roof. But as a leader, he's done nothing but grow as the drives have gone on. He's seeing how much guys are turning to him and relying on him and him responding to that in every way, shape or form in a positive manner has been one of the biggest things. I’ve seen him grow throughout the year.

Q. Ron Bellamy has known you since third grade. He said early on, he had to show some tough love sometimes. What do you remember about that?

DONOVAN EDWARDS: Man, he would be on me. He would be on me. He would give me tough love, you know, like prepare me for the future. The reason why I'm so successful now, that's a huge part to Coach Bellamy. I wanted to play receiver going into high school. I got into the next level, but he saw a vision for me. He knew I would be a running back. So a huge part of my success and everything that I'm going through is because of Coach Bellamy. He showed me a lot of love. And he showed me the tough love that I needed because everybody in high school, it was like handoffs. But there's no handoffs in the real world. He prepared me in the real world that there's no handoffs. Nobody cares about what you do yesterday. They care about what you do today and tomorrow. So Coach Bellamy is the man.