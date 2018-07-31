Naperville (Ill.) Central senior offensive guard prospect Luke Hallstrom (6-foot-3, 280 pounds) has wrapped up his summer college camp and team camp and is now looking forward to next Monday and the official start of the 2018 IHSA football season. Hallstrom checks in and recaps his latest recruiting news here.

"I'm just happy that the summer camps are done and I can just get ready for practices on Monday," Hallstrom said. "I'm just looking forward to getting back with my team and then getting the season going. I can't wait to get back on the field."

Hallstrom also recapped his latest recruiting news heading into his senior season.

"At this point it seems like every school I've talked to wants to see some of my early senior year video. I've stayed in contact with the coaches from North Dakota State, SIU, Western Michigan plus San Diego, Northern Michigan along with Davidson and Indiana State. Western Michigan actually offered me a preferred walk on spot already and Davidson is a school that has shown more and more interest lately. Also Indiana State has been showing interest and my older brother is walking on at Indiana State this year as a kicker."

Hallstrom is also hoping to get out to visit a few schools this coming fall.

"I camped at SIU and really liked it but I didn't get a chance to see the entire campus so I'm going to head down for a game this season. From what I saw SIU was really nice, much nicer than I expected to be honest and it was the same with a few other schools."

Hallstrom is also looking forward to his upcoming senior season.

"This past off season has been a different feeling for me. I've been working on being more of a leader for my team and also being a more vocal leader. This year will be fun and we play a great schedule. I would rather play great teams each week instead of seeing the same teams every year. It's going to be a great challenge for us this year."

