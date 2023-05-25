Northwestern is coming off of a rough season on the football field, but things are going just fine on the recruiting trail, thank you very much. In the nine-day period from the end of the Wildcats' first official weekend on May 12-14 to Tuesday, the Wildcats landed six commitments from 2024 prospects. There is also a rumored silent commitment that has yet to announce his intentions that would make it seven. Four of those six new Wildcats were official visitors. Two more committed before their officials to ensure spots in the class. If you're keeping score at home, defensive lineman Callen Campbell and offensive lineman Gabe VanSickle, both Michiganders, made their decisions official with tweets on May 14. The next day, two more Wildcats, defensive tackle Dillan Johnson and offensive lineman Payton Stewart, joined the class. Finally, offensive linemen Idrys Cotton and Julius Tate became Wildcats just this week, on Sunday and Tuesday, respectively. They all joined TE Patrick Schaller, a local product who got the ball rolling for the class last November. In the space of just over a week, Northwestern's class went from one commit to seven, and from the bottom of the Big Ten to the Top 40 nationally. They also addressed critical needs on the offensive and defensive lines, the home to six of the seven new pledges.

There is a lot of work to be done, especially with skill positions, but the Wildcats suddenly seem on their way to a pretty strong class. That comes after last year's group, which was the highest-rated of head coach Pat Fitzgerald's career and assembled after a dreadful 3-9 campaign. So what did we learn from this recruiting run, after a pair dismal seasons that saw the Wildcats lose 20 of 24 games? Here are our takeaways:



Recruits have faith that Fitz can turn things around: Northwestern is coming off of its worst season since 1989 and have the longest active losing streak in the nation at 11 games. Recruits are well aware of the horrific numbers the Wildcats have posted over the last two years, but they don't see too concerned. Why? For one, Fitzgerald has turned the program around before. In 2019, the Wildcats went 3-9; they won the Big Ten West and finished 10th in the country the following year. Yes, he's now in the midst of a two-year slump, yet his players and prospects alike are confident he's the man who can lead the program out of the valley again. Coaches have also turned this colossal negative into a positive. They sell recruits on the possibility of early playing time and how he, and his classmates, can be the group to lead them back to the promised land. Recruits generally don't think much about the program's past anyway; their focus is on the future.

Julius Tate committed on Tuesday to become the sixth new Wildcat in nine days. (@JuliusTate9)