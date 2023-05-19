We are deep into rankings and lists season as we all struggle to get through the college football offseason. In the latest round of released rankings, power rankings of quarterbacks in college football are on the agenda next.

CBS Sports released its updated quarterback power rankings coming out of spring last week with Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy considered a highly-regarded quarterback coming out of spring.

The outlet ranks McCarthy No. 7 on its list of 10 quarterbacks.

Here's what CBS Sports had to say:

Imagine that you were the starting QB of the reigning Big Ten champion and a team that reached the College Football Playoff the last two seasons. You're also the starting QB of the favorite to win the Big Ten in 2023. Yet, for some reason, you aren't the Big Ten player with the best odds of winning the Heisman. Instead, it's a player who hasn't even been named the starter at Ohio State (Kyle McCord). I hope McCarthy has those odds printed out and taped to the weight room wall as he deadlifts a billion pounds. (7)