The Michigan State football coaching staff has been busy during the contact period as, both on the road visiting recruits at their respective schools and also setting up visits for prospects to come to East Lansing and check out campus.

This coming weekend (Jan. 26-28), the Spartans will host a number of recruits who are still in the process of deciding which school will be the best fit for them when they eventually sign their National Letter of Intent.

This weekend's visitors list includes a trio of official visitors, as well as several unofficial visitors. Among the unofficial visitors who will be on campus is one of Michigan State's 2024 unsigned commits.