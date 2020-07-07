 EdgyTim - Who has the Toughest Schedule?
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-07 10:58:26 -0500') }} football

Who has the Toughest Schedule?

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim
Just going through some prep for stories looking at the just released 2020 IHSA Master Football scheduleHere are who I feel have the toughest schedules this coming season per the larger school conferences in Illinois. I generally won't list any "locked" conferences who do not play any non conference games unless otherwise noted.

Apollo: Mt. Zion- The Braves play vs Highland, vs Dunlap @ Troy in Week 9 in non-conference play in 2020.

Big 12: Champaign Central- This is a locked conference here (which I hate FYI) but the Maroons open up a brand new stadium this season which is exciting. The first three games of the season won't be exciting however having to host Danville, then take on Normal West then @ Edwardsville. .

