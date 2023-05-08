Darrion Dupree emerged this winter as arguably the top tailback target on Wisconsin's board. The Badgers hosted the Rivals250 prospect in January and again in April. Dupree will return to Madison for an official the first weekend in June. Illinois, Michigan State, Missouri and Purdue, among others, are also heavily involved in his recruitment.

""I've set two official visits already. I'm set to make an official visit to Wisconsin on June 2nd and then I'm going to make an official visit to Illinois on June 9th," Dupree told Rivals.com. "I'm also looking at a few other schools and considering where I might set up and take a few more official visit. Both Michigan and Michigan State that I'm still very much in contact with and they also want me to make a visit. Virginia Tech has started to show a lot more interest in me and I've been building up a nice relationship with the running backs coach (Elijah Brooks). I'm also considering taking an official visit to Missouri as well."

Offers: Illinois, Iowa, Kansas State, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, Notre Dame and Wisconsin, among others