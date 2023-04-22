Who was Minnesota's MVPs in the spring game?
The Minnesota Golden Gophers held their annual spring game on Saturday afternoon with the Gold Team coming out on top 36-34. But who was the Gophers' MVPs in the game? Let's take a look.
For the game, the Gophers coaching staff named WR Le'Meke Brockington, RB Zach Evans, and DB Tyler Nubin the Team Gold MVPs.
Brockington had himself a strong spring game showing that was headlined by a 70-yard reception from Cole Kramer. He also had a long reception earlier in the game as well from Kramer that set the Gold up for another score. Brockington will have a chance to break out this fall after having a solid 2022 season that saw him record 11 receptions for 203-yards and one touchdown.
As the Gophers look to find who will take over the starting running back spot next fall, Zach Evans made a strong impression. He was dominant throughout the game and had a 75-yard touchdown run. Last season, Evans recorded six carries for 29 yards and one touchdown.
Finally, defensive back Tyler Nubin is expected to be one of the leaders this season on the defensive side of the ball. That being said, Nubin showed off his versatility which included recording a touchdown reception in the first half that opened the scoring. Nubin was an All-Big Ten selection last fall after recording 55 tackles, two tackles for a loss, and four interceptions.
