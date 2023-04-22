The Minnesota Golden Gophers held their annual spring game on Saturday afternoon with the Gold Team coming out on top 36-34. But who was the Gophers' MVPs in the game? Let's take a look.

For the game, the Gophers coaching staff named WR Le'Meke Brockington, RB Zach Evans, and DB Tyler Nubin the Team Gold MVPs.

Brockington had himself a strong spring game showing that was headlined by a 70-yard reception from Cole Kramer. He also had a long reception earlier in the game as well from Kramer that set the Gold up for another score. Brockington will have a chance to break out this fall after having a solid 2022 season that saw him record 11 receptions for 203-yards and one touchdown.

As the Gophers look to find who will take over the starting running back spot next fall, Zach Evans made a strong impression. He was dominant throughout the game and had a 75-yard touchdown run. Last season, Evans recorded six carries for 29 yards and one touchdown.



