EdgyTim - Wilson Jr. talks WMU pledge

Sorry for the wait , but the time is right ! All glory to the man above , extremely excited to announce that I’m committed to Western Michigan University ! #LetsRide 🐎 @EDGYTIM @AllenTrieu @StRitaFootball @CoachTimLester @CoachHarbaugh pic.twitter.com/rjaYwebFaL

Chicago (Ill) St. Rita senior three star ranked athlete recruit Henry Wilson Jr. (5-foot-11, 175 pounds) decided to give Western Michigan University his verbal commitment this morning. Wilson Jr. discusses his college choice in this breaking recruiting story.

"Western Michigan was just able to separate themselves from the other schools I considered," Wilson Jr. said. "The coaches at Western Michigan are great people plus the whole vibe of the football program is exciting. I'm just very happy and excited to commit to Western Michigan."

Wilson Jr. filled us in on what factors sold him on the WMU Broncos.

"Western Michigan just always made me feel wanted and a part of the program and the future. The City of Kalamazoo looks great and I've heard nothing but great things about the town and the school. My relationship with Coach (Greg) Harbaugh Jr. and Coach Lou (Esposito) has been great. They always treat me like family and made me feel that I was needed in the program. Western Michigan recruited me as a wide receiver and I want to catch passes for them. The position tag might say athlete but I'm 100 percent a wide receiver and I'll be in the wide receivers room."

So how much of a factor has the ongoing COVID pandemic played in his recruiting process?

"COVID played a big role in both a positive and a negative way. I didn't have a full junior season because of an injury. I had surgery after the season and I wasn't really to go until mid April, so COVID gave me time to heal and recover which was a positive. Unfortunately I wasn't able to get out to any camps this spring or summer which was a negative, plus schools had only tape of me not playing at 100 percent healthy from that season."

What has been the hardest part of the recruiting process for Wilson Jr.?

"I didn't like how rushed the process was for myself and a lot of other kids in my class. We really had to move pretty fast to narrow things down, pinpoint a few schools and make a decision a lot quicker than I expected. In the end it really worked out the best for me but I would have loved a bit more time to just see and learn about more schools."

Wilson Jr. is now focused on his upcoming senior season.

"It feels great to be committed to WMU and I can just get ready for the season. My Dad is really excited for me and so is thew rest of my family. Noe I can just focus on my team and getting ready for the season. I'm hoping and praying that we are able to have a season this fall.

Henry Wilson Jr. is verbally committed to Western Michigan.

