Wisconsin Badgers Commitment 101: Four-star running back Darrion Dupree
The Wisconsin Badgers added four-star tailback Darrion Dupree to their 2024 recruiting class on Friday.
Here's what Dupree's commitment means for head coach Luke Fickell moving forward.
RECRUITING STORY
Story: Dupree was one of the first offers the new coaching staff at Wisconsin made last December. The Badgers hosted the Rivals250 prospect in January and again in April. Dupree returned to Madison for an official the first weekend in June. He also took officials to Illinois and Missouri last month. Dupree is commit No. 17 for UW in the senior cycle.
Primary recruiter: Devon Spalding
Comparison on the current roster: Nate White
Quick take: Dupree felt like a Wisconsin lean dating back to the winter. An early bump in the road occurred when Gino Guidugli moved from UW to Notre Dame, but first-year position coach Devon Spalding filled that void nicely. The Badgers battled Notre Dame and Michigan this spring before they held off Missouri, Washington and Illinois, among others, in June.
On the field, Dupree looks like an ideal weapon in Phil Longo's attack. Wisconsin should be able to use him in a number of different ways in order to create mismatches and opportunities for Dupree to get out in space. The standout from Illinois also pairs nicely with power back Gideon Ituka, as the two combine for a "thunder and lightning" package for UW. In a cycle where running back was one of the top needs, the Badgers addressed the position very well, and they may not be done just yet...
IMMEDIATE IMPACT
