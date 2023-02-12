Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.
Below is the second look at what a perfect recruiting class could look like for Wisconsin in 2024. A perfect class doesn't necessarily mean landing all the top players UW has offered. It is more realistic than that - it fills needs and gives fans the stars they desperately want. This is the best case scenario with players the Badgers have a legitimate chance with.
New offensive coordinator Phil Longo landed a commitment from four-star Mabrey Mettauer on Dec. 24. Securing a pledge from Mettauer so early in the recruiting process puts a leader in place and will allow him to work on other offensive weapons in this cycle. As a junior, Mettauer passed for 2,621 yards and 29 touchdowns while adding nine scores on the ground.
The Badgers will likely keep lines of communication open with other quarterbacks in this class, but the staff landed their top priority in Mettauer.
Others considered: N/A
RUNNING BACK (2)
Looking at the current running back targets in the 2024 class, in-state standout Corey Smith is one of the more versatile and talented backs in the country. Luke Fickell's staff has prioritized him just as much as the previous group. Darrion Dupree was the first new offer at the position and should be someone the Badgers have a great chance with moving forward. He visited for a junior day in late January.