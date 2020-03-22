Wisconsin Badgers positional recruit snapshot: 2021 inside linebackers
Over the next two weeks, BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing you snapshots for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2021 class. We will discuss the candidates who are most interested in the Badgers, as well as those who are considered long shots to commit to UW.
As always, this is just a snapshot in time and things remain fluid. Additional offered targets will appear over the next few months and some recruits will inevitably choose other colleges.
Today, we continue with a look at the inside linebackers.
Quick Breakdown
This offseason, Wisconsin is working to find a replacement for Chris Orr, who is currently preparing for the NFL Draft. Mike Maskalunas and Leo Chenal are the top two options to pair alongside returning starter Jack Sanborn, with Maema Njongmeta likely behind them. Two of three signees in the 2020 class - Jordan Turner and Preston Zachman - are already on campus, with Malik Reed arriving this summer. And in the junior cycle, the Badgers already have commitments from Bryan Sanborn and Jake Chaney.
|Player (Inside)
|Eligibility
|
Redshirt senior
|
Junior
|
Sophomore
|
Redshirt sophomore
|
Redshirt freshman
|
Redshirt freshman
|
Freshman
|
Freshman
Class of 2021 ILB needs: 3 | Class of 2021 ILB commits: 2
