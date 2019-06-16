Dylan Barrett: "I definitely made the right decision, no doubt."
Before this weekend, Dylan Barrett had never tried on a Wisconsin jersey. That changed on Saturday.“That was my first time putting on the uniform, and it felt right," Barrett told BadgerBlitz.com o...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news