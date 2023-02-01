PHNjcmlwdD4KICAoZnVuY3Rpb24odyxkLHMsbCxpKXsKICAgICAgICBpZiAo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PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh
c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j
LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj
cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg
aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
{{ timeAgo('2023-02-01 15:48:05 -0600') }}
football
Edit
Wisconsin lands highly coveted DT Jamel Howard
Clint Cosgrove
•
Rivals.com
National Recruiting Analyst
Clint Cosgrove sits down with defensive tackle Jamel Howard to break down his commitment to the Badgers. Howard Discusses why he chose Wisconsin in the end, the people he connected with throughout the recruiting process, how the new Wisconsin staff sees him fitting in schematically and more.
The one-time Wisconsin commit re-opened his recruitment following the coaching change in Madison and became one of the the nation's most sought after interior defensive lineman heading into the late signing period. Howard took official visits to Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan, LSU and Miami before deciding to sign with the Badgers.
WHY THIS IS BIG FOR WISCONSIN...
Landing Howard is huge on multiple fronts and a great way to cap off a 2023 Wisconsin class that has been nothing short of spectacular when considering circumstances and portal additions. The Chicago (Ill.) Marist defensive tackle has a ton of upside, fills a major need at a position of high value and was one of the nation's best available players at his position going into the late signing period.
Howard's pledge is further proof that the new Wisconsin staff can flat out recruit and are capable of going toe-to-toe with the big boys of college football. It's not often that you see Wisconsin beat out a final group that included schools like LSU, Michigan and Miami for a highly coveted prospect. Landing a late signee of this magnitude appears to be the new normal rather than an exception to the rule in Madison and this is one of many reasons for Badger fans to be excited for what is to come in the Luke Fickell era.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