Wisconsin the first Power 4 offer for 2026 edge Carmelow Reed
Wisconsin made a significant effort to get bigger up front on the defensive side of the ball via the transfer portal this winter.
That focus will continue in the 2026 recruiting class with athletes like Carmelow Reed, a 6-foot-7, 250-pound edge from Illinois who recently picked up an offer from the Badgers.
