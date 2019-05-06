I am very proud to be able to say that I will be continuing my academic and football career at Bowling Green State University! Thank you @CoachLoefflerBG @Coach_TMalone @CoachSchoonie and @BG_Football #AyZiggy #TALONSUP20 pic.twitter.com/WMjXxy45IZ

Oswego (Ill.) East junior offensive tackle recruit Alex Wollschlaeger (6-foot-6 250 pounds) was drawing steady recruiting attention this spring and was expected to see more and more colleges stop into see him this spring. However, after sitting down and talking over his recruiting options Wollschlaeger decided to take a scholarship offer from Bowling Green State University and gave the Falcons his verbal commitment. Wollschlaeger discusses his college decision here.

""I sat down with my family this weekend and talked about everything including my offers and options." Wollschlaeger said. " I could have decided to go to the camps this summer and try to add more offers. But I just really love everything that Bowling Green has to offer and decided to give them my verbal commitment today (Sunday)."

So what stood out to Wollschlaeger about the BGSU Falcons?

"I just really love the campus and the facilities at BGSU and I also get along great with the coaches. BGSU just has a lot to offer on and off the field and I just feel very comfortable with the school and the program. BGSU is recruiting me as a defensive end but they also can see me developing into an offensive linemen down the road. They want to see howe much weight and size I can gain before they lock me into a college position. That was pretty much the same with every school who was recruiting me so I'm totally fine with waiting on a position and I also totally understand it. I'm going to go to BGSU in early June for a camp and they want to see me run around in person and work out and see where my best fit will be."

Wollschlaeger was drawing more and more recruiting attention this spring.

"The coaches from Western Michigan made an in school visit and several other MAC school really picked things up with me along with schools from the Patriot League. I'm just very happy and excited to make my decision and now I can just focus on my team and my upcoming senior season. I don't have to worry about recruiting anymore and instead can focus on my team and school. It's a big relief."

Alex Wollschlaeger is verbally committed to Bowling Green.