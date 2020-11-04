 Wolverine TV: 7v7 Highlights Of Rivals100 WR Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting Target Kaleb Brown
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-04 14:06:01 -0600') }} football Edit

Wolverine TV: 7v7 Highlights Of Rivals100 WR Target Kaleb Brown

Chicago wide receiver Kaleb Brown holds an offer from Michigan Wolverines football recruiting, Jim Harbaugh.
Chicago wide receiver Kaleb Brown holds a Michigan offer.
EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

The Wolverine's EJ Holland was in Crown Point over the weekend for Pylon 7v7 and watched 2022 Rivals100 wide receiver Kaleb Brown in action.

Watch highlights below.

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}