 7v7 Highlights Of Rivals100 Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting WR Target Tyler Morris
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-04 18:28:41 -0600') }} football Edit

Wolverine TV: 7v7 Highlights Of Rivals100 WR Target Tyler Morris

Chicago wide receiver Tyler Morris holds a Michigan Wolverines football recruiting offer.
Chicago wide receiver Tyler Morris holds a Michigan offer
EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

The Wolverine's EJ Holland was in Crown Point over the weekend for Pylon 7v7 and watched 2022 Rivals100 wide receiver Tyler Morris in action.

Watch highlights below.

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}