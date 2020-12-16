 Wolverine TV: JJ McCarthy On Signing With Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting, Donovan Edwards, More
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-16 21:26:02 -0600') }} football Edit

Wolverine TV: JJ McCarthy On Signing With Michigan, Donovan Edwards, More

Rivals100 quarterback JJ McCarthy has signed with Michigan Wolverines football recruiting, Jim Harbaugh.
Rivals100 quarterback JJ McCarthy has signed with Michigan.
EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
The Wolverine's EJ Holland was back in Chicago and caught up with Rivals100 Michigan quarterback signee JJ McCarthy on signing day.

Watch the full interview below.

