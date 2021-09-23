 Wolverine TV: Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting WR Commit Tyler Morris Recovering From ACL Tear
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-23 14:43:22 -0500') }} football Edit

Wolverine TV: Michigan WR Commit Tyler Morris Recovering From ACL Tear

Rivals100 wide receiver Tyler Morris holds a Michigan Wolverines football recruiting offer.
Rivals100 wide receiver Tyler Morris is committed to Michigan
EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |
Get On The List! Click this image to sign up for breaking Michigan news delivered straight to your inbox!
Get On The List! Click this image to sign up for breaking Michigan news delivered straight to your inbox!

The Wolverine's EJ Holland was in the Chicago suburbs this week to see Rivals100 Michigan wide receiver commit Tyler Morris, who is recovering from a torn ACL.

Watch clips from his rehab session below.

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW,@JB_ Wolverine, @Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}