Wolverine TV: Rivals100 WR Tyler Morris Talks Michigan, Ann Arbor Visit
2022 Lagrange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy Rivals100 wide receiver and Michigan Wolverines football target Tyler Morris recaps his Ann Arbor visit, talks about his relationship with 2021 Michigan quarterback pledge J.J. McCarthy and more.
Watch below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.
