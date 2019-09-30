Frankfort (Ill.) Lincoln Way East junior wide receiver prospect Mason Pierre Antoine (6-foot-2, 175 pounds) had a strong game in the Griffins 28-14 win on Saturday over rival Homewood-Flossmoor. Antoine checks in and discusses his season so far along with his latest recruiting news here.

"The game on Saturday (against H-F) was easily the biggest game I've played in so far," Antoine said. "The hype behind H-F being a big game was definitely real. It's definitely a big rivalry game for us and it felt like a playoff game. It was a lot of fun."

Antonie filled us in on how his 2019 junior season is progressing so far.

"The season is going well. I'm starting as a junior for my team and I've been able to stay pretty calm and collected and just going out to do my job. I'm just still working hard and trusting the process. I caught my first touchdown of the season on Saturday and I'm just going to keep working hard and good things will continue to happen for me."

Antonie also filled us in on his latest recruiting news this fall.

"I've been in touch with the coaches from Iowa, Illinois and also Iowa State. I've been invited to go see games at all three schools this season. I'm looking at checking out Illinois when they play Michigan. I'm also going to try to get out to see Iowa when they play Penn State. Once the state playoffs get here you never know what day or time we will play from week to week so it makes it harder to set up visits."

So how has Antoine's game improved compared to a year ago?

"My overall confidence is way up this year. I worked hard on improving my overall speed, quickness and route running plus my catch radius is definitely expanded. I'm also trying to become a better team player and leader this year."

Sign up or upgrade to EDGYTIM.com today