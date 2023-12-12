As Northwestern fans stroll the Las Vegas Strip on Dec. 23 ahead of their bowl game, they should stop by a casino and see if they can find someone to set on odds on the success of this scenario.

Flashback to before the Wildcats reclaimed the Hat, clinched a bowl game, upset Wisconsin in Madison, beat Minnesota in overtime, and snapped their 12-game losing streak.

It was July 31. Northwestern was 4-20 over their last two seasons and three weeks departed from firing the winningest head coach in program history. David Braun, a 38-year old defensive coordinator who had yet to coach a game in Evanston, or in the FBS, was named the interim coach.

As Northwestern’s 2024 recruiting class suffered a wave of departures, wide receiver Carson Grove bet big on Braun and announced his verbal commitment to the Wildcats.

"I was the first one [to commit], I took a chance on him, and I'm very glad I did," he said.

Grove visited Northwestern this past weekend for his fourth trip to Evanston this year.

